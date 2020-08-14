Residents of Geldrop-Mierlo chosen as photo models

Residents of Geldrop-Mierlo are photo models for a day. The municipality needs new stock photos and they prefer to choose out of their residents.

The municipality will use these photos on their leaflets and on their website. “For example, if we bring a message about sustainability, an up-to-date photo of someone who is gardening is very useful”, says Brigit Thomassen, communication Geldrop-Mierlo.

Through a Facebook post and a local newspaper, the municipality called on residents to sign up for the photo shoot. It worked, because many residents wanted to participate.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives ONLINE Inburgering classes.