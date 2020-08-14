D66 worries about ventilation in school buildings

D66 (Democrats) Eindhoven expresses its concern about the state of the various school buildings in Eindhoven.

They’re concerned especially about the lack of mechanical ventilation in some of the buildings.

Good ventilation is a key to slow down spread of corona virus. So, it is important that schools are well ventilated. That is why D66 wants to know whether the municipality has an overview of the state of ventilation in the various school buildings. The party also wants to know if ventilation is well regulated in other municipal properties.

Finally, D66 wants to know what the municipality wants to do to improve the air quality in schools.

Source: www.studio040.nl

