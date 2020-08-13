World Press Photo exhibition postponed to 2021

The World Press Photo exhibition, which would usually be at Eindhoven University of Technology in September this year, has been postponed to January 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision was made in consultation with the TU/e’s executive board to guarantee the safety of visitors and staff in the building.

Winning photos from the World Press Photo competition 2020 will be on display in the Atlas building on the TU/e campus from 22 January to 12 February 2021.

As with previous exhibitions, visitors can follow free guided tours in Dutch and English.