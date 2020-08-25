Nominations Eindhoven Culture Prize 2020 announced

Stichting Cultuur Eindhoven has announced the nominees for the Eindhoven Culture Prize 2020. This year, The Isolation Sessions, TAC, DocFeed and Carte Blanche are in the race.

There are five nominees per category. The nominees for the incentive prize (Stimuleringsprijs) are: The Isolation Sessions, Mies-en-scène, Unspoken, Rararadio and Wildpark. The nominees for the Valuation Award are: Carte Blanche, DOCfeed, Niek Traa, TAC and United Cowboys. From now on, one can vote online for his/her favorite for the Rabo Audience Award.

The Culture Council has selected the ten nominees. A total of 225 people have nominated the nominees from 68 different institutions, makers and initiatives. Compared to previous years, the nominations have increased.

The Nominated ones:

The Isolation Sessions offer musical live-streams from different bands and acts in times when stages are not accessible. The sessions offer bands and musicians a stage during the coronavirus.

Mies-en-scène is an initiative of theater maker Michèle Rijzewijk that makes documentary theater for everyone. Instead of actors, real people act in this theatre. They perform on real stories.

Unspoken is a word stage for poets, word artists and everything that has to do with language. It offers a stage for young talent with its open stage evenings. It organizes activities to promote the art of language.

Rararadio is an independent online radio station that acts as a platform for culture. In a container at Plug-In-City, the Rararadio team streams live radio for three days on Monday, Thursday and Friday.

Wildpark is the youth theater platform of Parktheater Eindhoven.It’s led by Annemiek Nienhuis, intended for young people and children. Wildpark’s goal is to inspire children and schools to set to work themselves. It aims and believes that every child in Eindhoven can find their way to the theater and find a stage.

Nominated Valuation Award

The Valuation Prize is awarded to a creator/institution with a demonstrable state of merit.

Carte Blanche is a theater company. It also trains makers with and without disabilities. For twenty-five years the organization has been producing theatre.

DOCfeed is an international four-day documentary festival. Makers from world over show their recent work. Due to the broad scope of the festival, DOCfeed has grown into an international film platform. It plays an important role in the infrastructure of international productions.

Niek Traa is the co-founder of the now globally known breakdance crew The Ruggeds. He’s an ambassador, a role model, for urban dance,both nationally and internationally.

TAC (Temporary Art Centre) is a breeding ground for cultural innovation. TAC’s mission is to give promising creators from all disciplines the opportunity to develop and show themselves to the world.

United Cowboys is a dance/performance collective of international artists under the guidance of an artistic team. They blend dance, image, performance and music into one big entity and have been doing so for more than 25 years.

About the Eindhoven Cultuurprijs

The Eindhoven Culture Prize is going to be awarded for the third time this year. The jury consists of: chairman Angelique Bellemakers, Gerard Zwartkruis, Esther van Kalken, Annemarie Pijnappel and Marjolein Calon. The prize consists of a monetary amount of 7500 euros. In addition to both prizes, there’ll also be a Rabo Audience Prize worth 7500 euros. Rabobank Regio Eindhoven makes 7500 euro available for the one who receives the most votes from the public.

The prize will be awarded on the 28th of October in the Effenaar.

Source: Persbericht & www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta