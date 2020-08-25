Purple Introduction week at Fontys starts

The Purple Introduction Week of Fontys started this week. From Monday to Thursday, the new students shall start with their studies. Because of the corona measures this year is a bit different than the past years.

There is now a mix of online and offline activities so the new students get to know their fellow students, education and the city better. “For us, the health and safety of our students and staff is the most important thing,” Fontys announces on their website. “For the physical distancing measures, the organization ensures that the applicable corona measures are complied with. Fontys trusts that the students also take responsibility for a safe introduction”.

The introduction week starts with a physical introduction to the course, the curriculum, the buildings and facilities. It also includes the introduction of parents so that they, too, can follow the online program.

Online platform

The online program goes via the Purple platform. With this platform, students can go online in their new student city, get to know sports and student associations. The students can participate in various online activities such as the Purple breakfast or the Purple workout.

Purple Experience

The second physical aspect of the introduction is the Purple Experience in the Klokgebouw in Eindhoven and in the Koepelhal in the Tilburg Spoorzone. During this experience, first year students are taken in small groups through the city where they are going to study.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives ONLINE Inburgering classes.