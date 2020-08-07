Air traffic resumed at Eindhoven Airport

The air traffic at Eindhoven Airport is picking up again slowly. The flights delayed on Friday morning due to ‘capacity problems’ will start departing from 13:00 again.

It’s extremely busy at the departures terminal of the airport. Around 1400 passengers were stranded. Due to this reason, only passengers from certain flights are allowed inside to prevent the overcrowding in the terminal. Passengers waiting outside are advised to seek a spot in the shade.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Ame Harris