No air traffic possible at Eindhoven Airport due to ‘capacity problem’

No air traffic is possible at the Eindhoven Airport on Friday morning due to a capacity problem at air traffic control. According to the Eindhoven Airport, the the problem will persist until ‘about half past noon’.

There are at least ten flights that cannot take off. Exactly what the ‘capacity problem’ entails is still unclear at the moment. More information will follow, according to Eindhoven Airport.

Initially it was reported that the problem lay with Air Traffic Control the Netherlands at Schiphol, which is responsible for safe traffic flows in Dutch airspace. But according to a spokesman for that department, the problem lies with military air traffic control. It regulates air traffic at both Eindhoven Airport and the adjacent airbase of the air force.

Source: Omroepbrabant.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives ONLINE Inburgering classes.