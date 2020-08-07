Eindhoven airport to have a corona test street after Schiphol

Very soon, a corona test street centre would be opened at Eindhoven Airport. This will enable passengers returning from a high-risk area to be quickly tested for the coronavirus. Theo Weterings stated this to Omroep Brabant on Thursday evening.

The mayor of Tilburg and chairman of the Regional Safety council (Central and West Brabant) said during a live broadcast after the press conference: “Schiphol is sure, but Eindhoven Airport and Rotterdam will probably follow soon. They’re at the top of the list. I don’t have an exact date yet, but I expect the test street to open soon”.

Not mandatory

For the time being, it’ll not be mandatory for people to get tested at the airport. This is not legally possible, any more than obliging travelers to go into quarantine at home after returning from a high-risk country.

The Cabinet wants to lower the threshold for returnees to isolate themselves when they return home by means of a test street at the airport. By testing travellers twice in a short period of time, the quarantine time can be shortened.

Testing

Since this week, passengers can already get tested at Eindhoven. This is a commercial test by the companies Ecolog and Pro Health. Anyone can get tested there for €105. The result is available within four hours. The tests done at the test street under GGD are, just like in the rest of the country, free of charge.

Source: Omroepbrabant.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives ONLINE Inburgering classes.