What do to with all the students staying put for the summer?

This summer’s like no other. The coronavirus pandemic’s forcing thousands of international students to stay put in Eindhoven. But what will they do with all their free time?

The Eindhoven University of Technology (TU/e) is holding ‘Summer University’. They’re offering free or very cheap programmes, courses, workshops, and activities. These are for all TU/e students and employees.

This the university’s Erik de Jong and Lara Hofstra’s brainchild. “The idea originated because many internationals can’t go home for the next eight weeks,” Lara told a local publication. If you include Fontys and Design Academy students, that amounts to about 1,000 students.

Workshops and more

This summer programme includes workshops on Phototropic Robots, and the Ukelele, to name but a couple. There are also things like golf lessons, improv lessons, and summer mindfulness breaks. As far as Hofstra, who is the TU’e’s Student Diversity Officer, is concerned, this summer school’s just the beginning.

“It was born out of necessity. But we’re going to continue it for the next few years, even without a corona crisis,” she said in the media. The Summer University’s website also includes a long list of groups the students might find interesting.

Source: TU/e Summer University

Translator: Melinda Walraven