Teenager charged with attempted aggravated assault

Earlier this week, the Dutch Military police arrested two people who took part in a farmers protest.

One of those arrested was a 17-year-old boy from Udenhout, which is about 40km from Eindhoven. He, allegedly, drove his tractor, purposefully, into a group of military police. This was on the way to the demonstration at Eindhoven Airport on Sunday evening.

He, and a 22-year-old man from Berkel-Enschot, were arrested on Monday. The police detained the second man on a different charge. The Public Prosecution’s Office reviewed the teenager’s case on Tuesday, 7 July.

The defendant, who is a minor, has to appear in Children’s court at the end of next month. He has been charged with attempted aggravated assault.

Source: OM (Dutch Public Prosecution’s Office)

Translator: Melinda Walraven