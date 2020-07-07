Men arrested after farmer protest Eindhoven Airport

The Royal Netherlands Military Police has arrested two men after the farmers’ protest at Eindhoven Airport. The ANP reports this.

This happened around the protest on Sunday evening at Eindhoven Airport. The suspected charges against the two men are threats and attempted manslaughter.

One of the suspects is a man from Udenhout. He’s said to have hit a number of employees of the military police with his tractor. The other suspect from Berkel Enschot didn’t let a service vehicle of the military police pass. So the driver had to swerve to the verge of the road.

The police took them away for further investigation.

Source: www.studio040.nl

