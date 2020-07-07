Train services between Boxtel and Eindhoven resume

The trains between Boxtel and Eindhoven Central Station were not running for three hours on Monday afternoon. The services have now resumed again.

The problems started at a quarter past two on Monday after a collision.

The collision took place at the Achtseweg Zuid in Eindhoven. No more details are available on this.

During this period there were stop buses between Boxtel, Best, Eindhoven Strijp-S and Eindhoven Central Station.

Source: omroepbrabant.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives ONLINE Inburgering classes.