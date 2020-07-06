Miniso opens doors in Eindhoven

Miniso opened its doors in the center of Eindhoven last Saturday. It is the second branch of the Asian department store in the Netherlands.

The Chinese company uses the name Miniso Japan because it comes across better. In the Netherlands, it is part of the Blokker group. Miniso is therefore located at Demer 13 in the center of Eindhoven, the building where the Blokker store used to be.

Marvel

The Miniso store mainly sells products under 5 euros and can be compared to the HEMA or Flying Tiger. The store also sells products from Marvel movies, among others.

Source: Studio040