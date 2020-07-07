Closer collaboration between TU/e and Fontys

Eindhoven University of Technology and Fontys University of Applied Sciences will work more closely together. The educational institutions want to offer the best possible education for the students, “with minimal loss of beta talent”.

The chairmen of Fontys Hogescholen and the TU/e signed a cooperation agreement on Tuesday in the presence of Minister Van Engelshoven (Education).

The technical courses of Fontys are already on the TU/e campus. Now the university and the university of applied sciences are also going to coordinate the recruitment and mutual exchange. This gives substance to the recent Higher Education Strategic Agenda of the Ministry of Education, Culture and Science.

“Together, we have over 17,500 students on our campus. We will now ensure that each student receives the best possible education,” says – Robert-Jan Smits, chairman TU/e.

Helping new students

The university and the university of applied sciences are going to help the new students in making their study choices, so that they immediately end up in the right place. Once inside, Fontys and the TU/e ensure ‘harmonisation of the study programmes’, so that students can switch smoothly from one institution to another, especially in the first year.

The cooperation is strongly rooted in the needs of the Brainport region. As a result, the two institutions will cooperate more in the field of research.

Robert-Jan Smits of Eindhoven University of Technology and Joep Houterman of Fontys University of Applied Sciences are happy about it. “With this collaboration, we are optimizing both the offer and the attractiveness of higher technical education in the Brainport region,” says Smits.

“We are good neighbours and also important partners in higher technical education,” Houterman begins. “This will benefit both our current and future students. We’ll continue to work together in the field of research and innovation.”

National recognition

The new regional cooperation will also receive national recognition. “This cooperation between Fontys and the TU/e, with an important role for companies, is of enormous importance for the region”, said Minister Ingrid van Engelshoven. “It contributes to combating the shortage of higher educated technical staff, and it means even more opportunities for students”.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives ONLINE Inburgering classes.