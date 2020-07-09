Effenaar opens its doors to live audiences again

This Saturday, Effenaar will welcome a live audience for the first time in four months. It marks the first concert since the coronavirus pandemic forced theatres and other public venues to close back in March.

The concert venue marks its return with a concert by Jeangu Macrooy, a Surinamese singer. Macrooy will perform on the main stage to an audience of 100 people. According to the Dutch government’s coronavirus measures, theatres and performance spaces may host up to 100 people from 1 July.

Audience members must keep one and a half metres distance from each other. In addition, they must wash their hands upon entering the building. Singing and shouting is also not allowed, as the coronavirus spreads via droplets from the mouth.

Effenaar has hosted several dozen digital concerts throughout the coronavirus crisis. Audiences could watch along at home via a live stream.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Rachael Vickerman