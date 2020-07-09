Faster process for travel documents announced

Eindhoven city council has launched a more efficient way for citizens to request new travel documents.

Previously, people had to make an appointment at the ‘Inwonersplein’ (city council building on Stadhuisplein in Eindhoven). This will no longer be necessary. Instead, all of the online preparations are completed online via DigiD. After that, you have to bring your expired travel document and a suitable passport-style photo to the Inwonersplein.

Your new travel document will then be delivered to your home. This is in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Home deliveries reduce the amount of people present at the city council building, and therefore help against the spread of the virus.

The new procedure applies to those who live in Eindhoven, are older than twelve years old, and have Dutch citizenship.

For those who prefer not to do the preparations online, a small amount of in-person or phone appointments remain available.

Source: Eindhoven city council

Translation: Rachael Vickerman