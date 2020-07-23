Veldhoven Library opens children’s Chinese section

Veldhoven Library has announced plans to open a Chinese Children’s Book Zone on 1 August. It will offer more than 200 Chinese-language picture books for children.

Iris (Xinji) Bos-Hung has organized ‘Chinese Story Time’ at the library since 2019. The success of the events and the growing numbers of Chinese families visiting the library led her to establish the Chinese Children’s Book Zone.

The books are suitable for children up to six years old. Iris says that she hopes the book zone will make ‘a big contribution towards learning the Chinese language for Chinese-speaking families in Veldhoven. I am incredibly thankful that so many publishers wanted to sponsor the books, and for all the help we received to put together the book collection’.

Lia Verheijen, Programming and Education Manager at Veldhoven Library, is also excited about the initiative. ‘Not only do the children benefit from learning the language, but the activities are good starting points for Chinese parents to meet,’ she explains. ‘Many expats deal with loneliness, but at the library they can get to know other people.’

Other languages

Besides the new Chinese Children’s Book Zone, Veldhoven Library also offers reading activities in Spanish and Italian. In line with coronavirus measures, some reading activities have been moved online to the library’s Facebook page.

Source: Bibliotheek Veldhoven

Translator: Rachael Vickerman