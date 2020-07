A hand grenade found in the Gestel area this afternoon turned out to be a toy.

The fake grenade, which led to 16 homes being evacuated, was found on Bartoklaan at around 3pm.

Karel de Grotelaan was closed to traffic while police investigated, and the bomb squad was called to the scene.

Residents were allowed back into their homes and the road was reopened after the bomb squad determined that the grenade was a toy.

Source: Studio040