Technology might help in the war against drugs

Dynaxion uses an innovative combination of technologies. This allows the exact contents to be determined with a very high degree of accuracy. That offers significant advantages compared to current methods.

X-ray machines, CT scans, and detection dogs are currently doing this work. Dynaxion co-founder, Joost van de Griendt, adds, “In addition to the accuracy, the possibilities for upscaling are also interesting for the relevant sectors.” There is, after all, a team involved in the scanning process, he says in the article.

Dynaxion is, however, continually facing the problem that many investors are afraid of the potentially long payback period. “Even the obvious parties such as Schiphol Airport, Customs, or the Ministry of Justice and Security don’t yet see this technology’s potential,” reads the report.

Some financing secured

But, Dynaxion has secured €350.000 in new operating capital. That’s through the Early Stage Financing Scheme from the Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy (VFF). This money will be used for proof of concept.

With this, “Dynaxion will demonstrate our unique combination of technologies. These can automatically and accurately identify dangerous and illicit goods in suitcases and parcels,” reads an article on the company website. The company was also granted a €230.000 loan in December 2019. That was from Braventure via the Brabant Startup Fund.

Van de Griendt draws some hope from the support that SMART Photonics received from State Secretary, Mona Keijzer. “The loan of €20 million shows … that there may be a role and an opportunity for the government here as well. Together, we can … improve our reputation.”