The UK’s open to tourists again

The United Kingdom’s borders are now reopened for tourists. That was announced on nederlandwereldwijd, the Dutch government’s travel advisory site, today.

Entry and exit restrictions have been lifted, but you may be checked for coronavirus symptoms at the border. The UK has also been relaxed its anti-coronavirus measures.

The Dutch government’s country code has, therefore, been upgraded from orange to yellow. Orange means only necessary travel, yellow means travel with caution. This also applies to Northern Ireland.

That’s only possible because the Netherlands is one of the more than 50 countries in the UK’s so-called ‘travel corridor’. Before your arrival in the UK , you must complete a passenger locator form. Other rules, however, apply in the Channel Islands.

Different rules for Guernsey and Jersey

If you’re going to be travelling to Guernsey, you’ll have to go into (home) quarantine for 14 days. On arrival in Jersey, you have a choice. A negative COVID-19 test, no older than 72 hours, or 14 days (home) quarantine.

The first DFDS tourist ferries between the Netherlands and the UK are also going to start up again soon. The first departure from IJmuiden near Amsterdam will be on Wednesday, 15 July. The first departure from Newcastle, in the United Kingdom, on the next day, 16 July.

As with train and plane travel, passengers are required to wear face masks. There are also only a limited number of passengers allowed. It’s not yet clear when non-essential passengers will be allowed to travel with the other ferry services.

Sources: nederlandwereldwijd.nl

Translator: Melinda Walraven