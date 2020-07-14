Summer holidays start with great weather

The school holidays in the south have started. The weather was great on Monday. The outdoor pools are open. In short, enough ingredients for a successful first day’s holiday.

At outdoor swimming pool Enode in Nuenen, it was already a pleasantly busy Monday afternoon. Many families with children flocked to the natural pool for a refreshing dip.

Holiday feeling

It was a little quieter at the Ottenbad in Eindhoven. Ottenbad has fixed time slots for it’s visitors. In this way, visitors are able to keep their distance. Yet, the first bunch of cheerful swimmers visited Ottenbad too. It brought a great holiday feeling.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives ONLINE Inburgering classes.