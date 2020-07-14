Limited space for fans during first PSV practice

It’s not going to be possible for every supporter to attend PSV’s first training next Monday. Fans have to register in advance because of the corona crisis.

Incase of too many registrations, the club will draw lottery to decide who can and cannot come to the Herding. PSV has reported this in a statement.

First training session is always crowded. Thousands of fans applaud the new selection. This time, the fans, who want to be there, must fill in a form in advance. The club tries to offer everyone a place. If that doesn’t work out, the draw by lottery is final.

It is Monday’s first training under the leadership of the new German coach Roger Schmidt. He has signed in for two seasons.

Source: www.studio040.nl

