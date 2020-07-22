Region supports local companies

The municipalities in the Eindhoven Metropolitan Region (MRE) have issued a cheque of €50,000 to two companies.

These companies are involved with the further development of photonics computers. Photonics is a new computer technology. This type of technology doesn’t use electric currents, but light waves.

This technology is, therefore, particularly interesting for big computers that need to process a lot of information, such as in data centres. The MRE council want the Brainport Region to lead the way in the development of this technology. That’s why they’re rewarding the companies working together on the PIC project.

Two companies working together

PIC is a collaborative project between two local companies. Tegema is based in the Sciencepark in Ekkersrijt. It excels at production automation.

The other is EFFECT Photonics in Strijp S. This is a branch of the British company. Its expertise lies in product development. THE PIC project contributes to high-tech modular production systems.

Pierre van Lamsweerde is Tegema’s Managing Director. Tim Koene is the Chief Technology Officer at EFFECT Photonics. They received the €50,000 cheque from Councillor Jan Boersma.

‘We want to keep this type of business in the region’

Boersma’s in charge of the municipality of Son en Breugel’s economic affairs. He pointed out the importance of this technology. “The MRE’s stimulus fund is intended to promote and maintain high-quality business activity in our region,” Boersma says.

We keep this type of business activity nearby. We do so by stimulating innovation and knowledge advantage. Companies in our region must always one step ahead of the market.”

“This will continue to create jobs. These kinds of jobs are in demand worldwide. And our region offers them,” the councillor says.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven