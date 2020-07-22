The Night Watch replica on display at local nursing homes

On Thursday, a life-size replica of the world-famous De Nachtwacht (The Night Watch) will be unveiled at the Vitalis Wilgenhof nursing home.

The replica of one of the Netherlands’ most famous paintings is being brought to Eindhoven. That is thanks to a collaboration between the Rijksmuseum and Philips. That is according to the Vitalis care group.

The Night Watch is a 1642 masterpiece by Rembrandt van Rijn. The replica, which is 4 x 5m, will remain in Eindhoven for five weeks. It will change location every week.

‘A way to enjoy something beautiful’

The project fits in well with the care group’s attitude to art and culture. “We see the arrival of ‘De Nachtwacht’ as a means to think a little more freely,” says a Vitalis spokesperson. “It’s a way for the elderly to stay connected, to make and enjoy something beautiful.”

“Art and culture is a vitamin for the mind. It’s not only a means of development and meaningful contact. It also allows for meaning and pleasure.”

The initiative came about because the corona crisis makes it difficult for senior citizens to visit museums. The Rijksmuseum, therefore, wants to accommodate this group. The life-size ‘The Night Watch’ is a print of a very high-resolution photograph, taken of the masterpiece earlier this year.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda