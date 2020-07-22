University to soon be smoke-free

The Eindhoven University of Technology’s (TU/e) campus has to be smoke-free soon.

That will be from Saturday, 1 August, the university reports. From that date, the new tobacco law prohibits smoking in educational establishments and sports facilities. The smoking ban will also apply to businesses and homes bordering in or bordering on those locations.

TU/e has stop-smoking courses are available to employees. Due to the coronavirus, these have been moved to later in the year.

