Eindhoven to be first big city with fibre optics for all

99.7% of households and businesses in Eindhoven will soon have access to glass fibre connection.

From September 2020, Primevest Capital Partners will install fibre optic in three remaining city districts. T- Mobile will offer its services over that network to more than 29,000 households and 1100 SMEs. This involves an investment of more than €20 million. For T-Mobile, this is the next step with the super fast (1 gigabit) fibre optic network. It will provide at least 100,000 households in the Netherlands with fiber this year, together with Primevest Capital Partners.

Providing the whole of Eindhoven with fibre optics

The districts Centrum, Strijp and Gestel, together constitute more than a quarter of the city. These areas are now the only districts that do not have fibreglass. City councillor Stijn Steenbakkers: “I’m delighted that the consortium of T-Mobile, Primevest Capital Partners and VolkerWessels Telecom is allowing more households and SMEs to benefit from fast internet. Eindhoven’ll soon be the first of the five major cities in the Netherlands to have fibre optics throughout the city. Digitisation and a good connection have proven crucial in corona time for people who work from home. It’s also been crucial for companies and retailers who offer their products online. A fast and good network is essential for our city and for the continuity of the economy. This is a good example of countercyclical investment. It also allows local parties to benefit from this assignment. I look forward to the first round in September”.

The fastest possible access to fibre optics for everyone

CEO Søren Abildgaard of T-Mobile: “I’m very proud that after The Hague, where we started with the construction of fibre optics for 60,000 homes, we’re now providing a second major city in the Netherlands with internet with lightening speed . Via our network, we’ll also realise a link with the Eindhoven Fiber eXchange and the fibre-optic infrastructure of the Eindhoven Broadband Region. This’ll make it possible to access a wide range of services on the FttH network, including the Regional Care Infrastructure in Brabant. People will soon have access to the internet at a speed of 1 gigabit per second, at a low price”.

Fast fibre-optic networks help determine the future of the city

Heimen Visser, Fund Manager Communication Infrastructure & Smart Cities at Primevest Capital Partners: “The Covid-19 crisis has clearly shown that the winning cities of the future will be the cities with the best internet infrastructure that enables their digitized economies to stay one step ahead online. Eindhoven is already known as a global academic centre of technological excellence. Eindhoven’s collaboration with T-Mobile, which will rent the fibre-optic network from the Primevest Communication Infrastructure Fund, is intended to provide high-speed Internet services to three neighbourhoods that make up about a quarter of Eindhoven’s population. They previously did not have access to this next generation broadband service. This important step will ensure that Eindhoven maintains its leading position’.

Great ambition for the coming years

T-Mobile rents the fibre optic network from the Primevest Communication Infrastructure Fund (PCIF). It’ll provide high-speed internet service to three city districts. Since the summer of 2019, T-Mobile has been providing fibre optic services to approximately 32,000 addresses in the Segbroek district of The Hague. Also 25,000 households in The Hague Loosduinen now have fibre optics. VolkerWessels Telecom is doing the construction work in Eindhoven. It is using the innovative installation method previously introduced in Segbroek. It enables cables to be laid up to five times faster than usual. This reduces inconvenience to the surrounding area.

