Eindhoven mourns death of city preacher Arnol Kox

Tributes continue to pour in response to the death of Arnol Kox, Eindhoven’s famous street preacher.
Kox died on Wednesday at the age of 67 from complications related to a bone marrow disease and leukaemia.
Tributes and condolences on social media carry the message that Arnol belonged to Eindhoven, and that the city won’t be the same without him.
A tweet from Ron Vorstermans describes Kox as a ‘city legend’.
Letterlijke s o Arnol Kox. Schreeuwen doe je om gehoord te worden. RIP stadslegende.
— Ron Vorstermans (@RonVorstermans) July 16, 2020
Christel tweeted that ‘the city centre will never be the same. Rest in peace @ArnolKox. Heaven is a star richer’.
De binnenstad zal nooit meer hetzelfde zijn. Rust zacht @ArnolKox. De hemel is een sterretje rijker
— Christel (@christelvs) July 16, 2020
Eindhoven News readers also shared their condolences. Readers described him as an ‘icon of Eindhoven’.
Source: Studio040 and Eindhoven News
Translation: Rachael Vickerman