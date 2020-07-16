Eindhoven city council starts investigation into expropriated Jewish homes

Eindhoven city council has begun an investigation into the possible expropriation of Jewish homes after the Second World War.

The investigation is in collaboration with Follow the Money, a journalistic organisation that uncovers injustices in society. Follow the Money previously revealed that 38 houses were confiscated from Jewish owners in Eindhoven between 1940 and 1945.

Eindhoven city councillor Mary-Ann Schreurs takes a lead role in the case, and has been pushing for answers from the council since the beginning of the month.

The investigation must clarify whether the council indeed purchased real estate during the Second World War. It must also clarify whether the rights of the real estate were restored back to the previous owners after the war ended.

Whether the council imposed any additional tax assessments on Jewish property owners will also be investigated.

‘Ugly scar’

According to the mayor of Eindhoven, John Jorritsma, the evidence is serious. ‘Confiscating Jewish homes during the Nazi occupation and reselling them is an ugly scar in our city’s history,’ he says. It is ‘traumatic for the Jewish community and shameful for our society,’ he continues.

Eindhoven is not the first council in the Netherlands to conduct an investigation of this kind. There was one in Amsterdam earlier this year. Investigations are also underway in Rotterdam and Utrecht.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Rachael Vickerman