TU/e falls in world university ranking list

Eindhoven University of Technology (TU/e) has fallen several places in the QS World University Ranking.

Quacquarelli Symonds, a UK-based higher education network, publishes the QS World University Ranking annually. It is an internationally respected indicator of the world’s top 500 universities. This year, TU/e came in 120th place. This is the university’s lowest ranking since 2015, when it came in 147th place.

In 2018, TU/e ranked in 99th place. It therefore gained a spot in QS’ list of world top 100 universities. However, in 2019, the university fell to 102nd place.

This year, Delft University of Technology (TU Delft), the University of Amsterdam and Wageningen University & Research (WUR) all ranked higher than TU/e. All other Dutch universities ranked lower than TU/e.

Discipline

QS also publishes rankings per discipline of study. In these rankings, TU/e is actually amongst the 50 best universities in the world offering similar study programs.

TU/e gained its highest ranking for its Master program, ‘Statistics, Probability and Operations Research’ (SPOR). This program ranked in 31st place. TU/e’s Mechanical Engineering, Chemical Engineering and Architecture programs ranked in 37th, 43rd and 46th place respectively.

Criticism

However, there is some criticism about QS’ rankings. QS takes into account things like the university’s reputation and the number of international students it hosts. Critics therefore argue that the rankings are not necessarily an accurate reflection about the quality of research and education offered by the university.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Rachael Vickerman