Eindhoven is financially healthy fighting the corona crisis

Eindhoven has enough cash in place to fight the corona crisis, according to the municipality. After years of enormous financial problems, the bones now have enough fat to alleviate the pain for the citizens.

“We do not yet know exactly what the crisis will cost the municipality. But with a large part of the 50 million left from 2019, we can take measures against this crisis, in addition to the government support,” says Councilor for Finance, Marcel Oosterveer. The previously estimated cost of the crisis is 13-18 million.

After years of suffering, Eindhoven is financially healthy again. In order to regain control of the finances, the city council have increased the living costs and made cutbacks considerably, especially on the care of elderly, disabled and young people.

According to Oosterveer, there hasn’t been too much intervention. “We had expected that more people would enter the care sector, but that did not happen. If it turns out that fewer people (than previously indicated by care providers) are using the care, there will then be money left.”

Although the majority of funds goes to crisis management, there is still money left for new investments. It is not yet clear what the investments are. Before the summer, the city council will examine the financial situation of the city.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Shufei