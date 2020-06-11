TU/e contest 2020 winners announced

The TU/e Contest is an initiative of TU/e innovation Space. It is a contest for entrepreneurial engineers with international ambitions. The teams coached by successful entrepreneurs and leading international companies lead them from dream to demo to the world market.

Every year, since the first edition in 2015, the TU/e Contest has offered students the opportunity to develop their ingenious ideas, prototypes and research projects into business plans. The sole purpose and mission are to challenge students to create, out-of-the-box thinking innovative solutions for societal problems and translate them into real products. Kudos to the organisers for upping sticks to present an online event, thanks to the pandemic.

Winner- Ideation category

Electude, winner in Ideation category is an innovative learning platform. Electude aims to eliminate static slides and replace that with a platform (Electude) that contains interactive sandbox-environments. Therefore, students can learn by experimentation and simulation of the subjects (eLECTURE).

Winner-Prototype category

GOAL 3, a healthcare sector initiative is dedicated to developing a tablet-based high-quality patient monitoring system that enables clinicians to get an early diagnosis for acute illnesses like sepsis in low resource settings (low and middle-income countries). Besides, Goal 3 also won the Wildcard 4TU impact challenge award.

Winner-Student teams category

This winning ambitious project targets at raising a global community of AI engineers that apply AI for Good. Fruit punch AI, the free online platform aims to unite a world-wide community of problem solvers. In essence, the main objective is working with investors to turn these into sustainable AI startups. Not to mention, developing new ideas and talent in the process.

Partner awards category

KEBL bags the ASML award for their innovative bicycle light batteries that not only recharge in its case and are also pocket-sized and can be attached to a key chain.

While the Steunfonds Duurzaamheid award goes to Climars hero, this app helps reduce the ecological footprint. With the app, you can participate in a 21-day long challenge around a specific topic. So users become part of the large online community with people who want to learn sustainable habits.

Audience award

A student initiative called “A place for now”, intends to solve the housing crisis for students. They polled 24% of the total audience votes.

