Coronavirus testing in Eindhoven to be expanded

The coronavirus testing centre at IJssportcentrum Eindhoven (Eindhoven Ice Rink) will be expanded considerably within one week.

Around 320 people are currently being tested for the virus per day. Next week, that capacity will increase to 480 people per day.

The testing centre at the ice rink is currently the only one in the Eindhoven region. However, there are plans to open an additional testing centre in Eersel.

Since 1 June, anyone who displays symptoms of the coronavirus can be tested. Registrations for tests have risen sharply since then. A spokesperson for GGD Brabant Zuidoost, South-East Brabant’s public health service, is not surprised by the increase in people wanting to get tested. ‘People are concerned, and they want to be sure about their symptoms,’ they said.

People must make an appointment in advance to get tested. In theory, patients should be able to get a next-day appointment. However, due to increased demand, that time frame is not always met. There are also delays to obtaining test results. At first, people received their test results within 48 hours, but this now takes longer.

It is not yet clear how many people have been tested for coronavirus at Eindhoven Ice Rink.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Rachael Vickerman