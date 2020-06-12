Number of bankruptcies decreases in South-East Brabant

The number of bankruptcies in the South-Eastern region of Brabant has decreased to 12 in May. Recently CBS released the statistics.

This marks the lowest number of bankruptcies since December 2019. In April 2020, 21 businesses and institutions were declared bankrupt.

The western and central parts of the province, similarly recorded 11 and 12 bankruptcies, respectively. However, this number is considerably higher in North-East Brabant with 17 bankruptcies.

Provincially, a reduction has not been recorded. The number of bankruptcies of organisations, institutions and small-business owners has consistently remained at 50.

National comparison

The province is stable in comparison the rest of the Netherlands. The number of bankruptcies in North- and South-Holland increased explosively last month. The marked increase was from an average of 60 per month to, respectively, 93 and 79.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Ame Harris