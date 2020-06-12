Elderly foundation receives funds to tackle loneliness 

Stichting Vrienden in care centre Akert in Geldrop received 3,000 euros to develop activities in the municipality for lonely elderly people.

Vulnerable elderly people receive very few visitors these days. Also, community centres are closed and no group outings can take place. Stichting Vrienden care centre Akert therefore wants to develop alternative activities to connect the elderly during the summer months.

Tackling loneliness

RCOAK Foundation, the Sluyterman van Loo Fund and the Orange Fonds have given this amount together. They strive to limit loneliness among the elderly as much as possible during the summer months. The funds have an amount of over 300,000 euros divided among 110 organizations in the country that work for seniors.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta