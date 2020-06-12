Transavia customers can now redeem their voucher for cash

Transavia customers who have received a voucher, due to the cancellation of a flight due to the corona crisis, can exchange it for cash. Customers who booked a ticket before 15 May, can also exchange the received voucher for cash.

Omroep Brabant received many complaints about the vouchers. For example, Wilma’s holiday got ruined. She is from Den Bosch and she wasn’t able to change her flight. She even called the vouchers a scam: “They let people buy tickets and then convert them into vouchers. I want to warn people not to buy those tickets, because you’re just being cheated”.

The Consumers’ Association also received many complaints about cancellations of air travel at Transavia, which followed very shortly after customer bookings. According to the interest group, this is contrary to European rules.

Longer processing time

Transavia promises to respond shortly to the letter from the Consumers’ Association seeking explanation. The airline stresses that given the scale of the crisis and the number of cancellations, it is taking longer than normal to process the transactions. Transavia flies from Eindhoven to various European cities. At KLM and Air France, too, the relaxed regulation will come into effect.

In the event of flight cancellations by Air France or KLM, customers can now choose between booking a new flight, a voucher or a cash refund, regardless of the cancellation date of their flight. The value of a voucher will be upgraded by up to fifteen percent. This arrangement will remain in place. All vouchers are valid until the end of 2021.

Source: Omroepbrabant.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta