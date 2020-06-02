No rushed reopening for Eindhoven terraces

Hospitality industry opened from yesterday, 1 June. Inhabitants of Eindhoven can now enjoy a drink in the terraces. But, there is still no sign of a rush on the adapted terraces on the Markt.

In the Markt, in Eindhoven, there’s a reopening ceremony of the hospitality industry. There was a countdown and a confetti cannon was fired. After the starting signal, some dozens of waiting people quietly walked into the fenced terrace area, but it is not full yet.

The other terrace areas in the city centre were also not full.

Source: www.studio040.nl

