RIVM: number of corona patients in hospitals remain unchanged

The number of corona patients in the hospital from the Eindhoven region has remained unchanged for a second week in a row.

The number of patients in hospital in Eindhoven is 178. There are 33 patients from Geldrop-Mierlo and seven from Waalre. In Valkenswaard, there are nineteen people and in Nuenen there are eighteen people with the coronavirus in the hospital.

Best, Veldhoven and Son en Breugel each have 31 corona virus patients in the hospital.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives ONLINE Inburgering classes.