VDL buses used in coronavirus research

VDL buses, with a built-in laboratory, are used in a study into the spread of the coronavirus by the Robert Koch Institute in Germany.

The so-called Medibuses are built for Deutsche Bahn and are used to test 8000 people spread over four areas. The aim of the research is to map the distribution of the corona virus and the number of unreported corona cases.

The Citea LLE-127, which was built by VDL Bus & Coach, is used for the research. The bus has been converted into ‘a medical practice on wheels’. The bus contains four rooms: a treatment room, a doctor’s office, a laboratory and a waiting room. In addition, each room has air conditioning and solar panels on the roof so that the vehicle can be used anywhere.

Research

Germans can voluntarily participate in the study. A corona test is administered to participants. Blood is also taken and participants are asked about their medical history and social contacts.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Dirk