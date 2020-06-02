Public transport resumes, face masks mandatory

After two long months, buses and trains in the Southeast Brabant region have started to run on regular schedule. However, wearing a face mask in public transport is mandatory for the passengers from 1 June.

Because of the coronavirus, bus company Hermes ran less buses since 19 March. From Tuesday, the buses are running according to the holiday schedule. The local neighbourhood busses are not running yet.

Not only the bus company, but the NS (Dutch Railways) has also changed its timetable. The NS will drive more trains. From 2 June, most of the buses will again be driven according to the regular timetable.

However, anti- corona measures will remain in force. Passengers must keep a distance of 1.5 meters from each other, wearing a face mask is mandatory and in the case of Hermes, passengers must board the bus from back door.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta