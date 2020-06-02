Corona test street set up by GGD

Inhabitants of Eindhoven with mild coronavirus- like complaints, can be tested on the Antoon Coolenlaan from 1 June. The GGD Brabant-Zuidoost has set up a test street on the parking lot of the ice rink.

Previously, only a select group, including police officers, care workers and taxi drivers, could be tested. From 1 June, anyone in the Netherlands having complaints can have themselves tested. In order to be tested, an appointment must be made in advance. The call number is yet to be provided. Then a date and location will be agreed upon. The goal of the GGD is to test someone the very next day for the coronavirus, but this depends on the how busy the situation becomes.

After taking the test, the results are given within 48 hours. If it turns out that someone is infected with corona, the regional Municipal Health Service will call. The source and contact investigation will start. Persons who are infected must remain in isolation. Other housemates are also urged to go into home quarantine for 14 days.

Other people who have also come into contact are also asked to stay at home for two weeks and report any health complaints to the GGD.

Source: www.studio040.nl

