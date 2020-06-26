NatLab brings on summer with 33 outdoor films

Film house NatLab will be back from 4 July with its traditional outdoor film programme. Until the end of August, every Wednesday to Saturday, a maximum of a hundred people can visit a coronaproof terrace in the courtyard.

In normal times, that place could accommodate at least a thousand visitors. But this year, that wouldn’t be possible due to the corona guidelines.

Every day a new theme

The weekly programme of the ‘Buitenfilm Limited Edition’ follows a thematic pattern: Wednesdays are reserved for a French-language film, Thursday is the premiere night. On Fridays the audience is presented with a music film and the Saturday is reserved for film classics such as ‘Jaws’, ‘The Breakfast Club’ and ‘Gladiator’. Saturday the 4th of July will be kicked off with the romantic comedy ‘Notting Hill’.

70 tickets in resale

For every night, NatLab sells seventy tickets from before. Incase of bad weather, audience can watch the film inside. If the weather is forecasted to be good, thirty extra tickets will be sold on the day itself. In that case, the film theatre announces this before 5 p.m. via its social media channels. The film programme of the outdoor film cycle are put up on the NatLab website.

This year, film house Lab1 is also organising outdoor films on the campina grounds at the Eindhovens Kanaal. The programme is not yet known.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives ONLINE Inburgering classes.