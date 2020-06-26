The U.S. is withdrawing troops via Eindhoven

77 helicopters are returning to the US via Eindhoven. There’re part of the United States Army. The Ministry of Defence reports this.

The helicopters will fly from Eindhoven in groups to Rotterdam between July 1 and July 24. There they are prepared for sea transport.

The helicopters were part of a strengthened presence of the United States in Eastern Europe. It was there since 2014 when Russia annexed the Crimea.

Fuel

The helicopters use the Eindhoven airbase for refuelling and repairing defects- if any. Approximately one hundred Dutch military personnel are taking care of everything.

In addition to the helicopters, the Americans shall also move about 1800 vehicles and containers back home.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta