Potential riots thwarted

Last night passed quite peacefully in Tongelre. Police were spread throughout the area and were well-prepared for the expected unrest. The police arrested 21 people for gathering illegally, and for the use of fireworks.

Those arrested, who don’t live in the area, have been banned from there for two weeks. That’s according to a local media report. Those who do aren’t allowed out in the streets at night. The youngsters range in age from 13 to 30.

Earlier in the week, a group of 150 young people caused mayhem Helmond’s town centre. They threw stones and set off fireworks. A mobile unit had to intervene to restore order.

Social media calls

Following this, there was an explicit social media call for riots in Eindhoven too. Youngsters send out a clear message, calling for disturbing public order. One of these, apparently, said the rioters would include hardcore PSV supporters.

A local news outlet says that, according to sources, that was the police and municipality’s main concern. After the appropriate consultations, Eindhoven’s mayor, John Jorritsma, therefore, designated a security risk area. He also issued an emergency regulation for part of the city.

The concern wasn’t without cause. Youngsters, including football hooligans, many from outside the area descended on Tongelre. The police dispersed them. Officers also carried out preventive searches in the region.

‘They protected the people’

Mayor Jorritsma says: “The fact that things didn’t get out of hand is due to our police officers’ actions. They protected the inhabitants and businesses in Tongelre and prevented things from getting worse,” he says. “In the end, things went smoothly, despite the presence of groups of troublemakers,” reads a statement from the city council.

The police arrested a 20-year-old man this morning in connection with Tuesday’s Helmond riots. He was caught on camera, apparently stealing a scooter. According to a Helmond city council tweet, Helmond’s mayor, Elly Blanksma-van den Heuvel, has decided to adopt an emergency ordinance for the whole town tonight.

None has been issued for Eindhoven.

Main sources: OmroepBrabant and Eindhoven City Council

Translator: Seetha

Editor: Melinda Walraven