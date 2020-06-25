Police on high alert in Tongelre tonight

Youngsters in Eindhoven put out a call on social media to surpass the recent riots in Helmond.

They explicitly called for riots, arson, and the setting off of fireworks, saying ‘Eindhoven can do better’. Police are, therefore, on high alert in Tongelre. That’s after the municipality has issued an emergency ordinance for that area of the city.

The ordinance began at 18:00 and runs through to 06:00 tomorrow (Friday). In a statement, Mayor John Jorritsma writes that ‘hardcore (football) supporters also want to disrupt public order’.

“We won’t allow it”

It’s unclear to which club he’s referring. “We won’t allow certain groups to endanger safety in Eindhoven. We don’t tolerate such behaviour.”

We won’t allow residents of Eindhoven to feel threatened in their own neighbourhoods.” Preventive searches are planned and there’s a ban on gatherings. There are also Mobile Unit vans at various locations ready to deal with any disturbances.

“We’re committed to protecting residents and businesses in Eindhoven,” reads a statement on the City Council’s website. They say they’ll take tough action against public disturbances. “If you commit an offence, we’ll deal with it. That can have far-reaching consequences as it can lead to a criminal record.”

Designated areas

There are several streets in the designated safety risk area. They include Jeroen Boschlaan, Tongelresestraat, Hofstraat, Daalakkersweg, Collseweg, Urkhovenseweg, and Kanaaldijk Noord. All the side streets and squares are also included.

On Tuesday, there was a big riot in Helmond. The police had to deal with a group of about 100 to 150 youths. They threw stones at the police and set off fireworks.

An emergency order was issued, there too, to restore order. Six youngsters were, ultimately, arrested.

Source: OmroepBrabant and Eindhoven City Council

Translator: Melinda Walraven