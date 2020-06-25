Police appeal for help in street robbery investigation

Police have appealed for the public’s help in solving four street robberies, three of which took place in Eindhoven.

Over the course of an hour from the night of Sunday, July 28 to Monday July 29, three robberies were committed. The suspects, who were on bicycles, are four male youths aged between 15 and 18.

The first offence took place at approximately 11:30pm at Karpendonkse Plas, where a food delivery courier was kicked off his bicycle and robbed of his phone.

The second incident occurred just before midnight on Hofstraat, and the third on Geldropseweg at 12:30am on July 29.

The incident will be featured for a second time on Bureau Brabant, a regional investigation program broadcast on Omroep Brabant, on Monday at 6pm. The broadcast will then be repeated hourly until 5pm the following day.