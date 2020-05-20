VDL helped make military trucks

The Dutch Ministry of Defence commissioned Volvo to make trucks to use for explosives clearance. Eindhoven-based companies, VDL and Gemco, worked to fill that order.

Two trucks and three special containers were to be manufactured for the military. The vehicles had to be able to clear nuclear, biological or chemical bombs. VDL built the hook arms and cabins while Gemco took care of the three containers.

The vehicles and containers have now been produced and handed over to the Ministry of Defence. This was done in style – with an explosives robot.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven