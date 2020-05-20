Fontys wants to develop a ‘vision’ for WoensXL

WoensXL shopping centre’s been under pressure for some time now. Businesses are leaving, and visitor numbers are declining.

To turn the tide, the Fontys University of Applied Sciences Economics and Communication’s going to develop a vision for the area. That’s what the educational institute reports.

This vision will highlight the possibilities and requirements needed for the long-term reinvigoration of the area, both for local residents and visitors. Fontys Hogescholen wants to tackle the project by using both professional researchers and students.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven