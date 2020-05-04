A ‘Magical Garden’ for the CBD

The Eindhoven city centre will get a ‘Magical Garden’. This project will expand the Medina complexś ‘hanging gardens’ on to the street. A small entryway will lead from Catharinaplein into a lush, sustainable city garden.

The Magical Garden is currently being created. It forms a green oasis in the heart of Eindhoven and by replacing paving with greenery, rainwater drains away naturally. “The Magical Garden fits in perfectly. The aim’s to make the city centre greener,” says Eindhoven Councillor, Rik Thijs, enthusiastically. “It makes the city more liveable.”

This garden’s the culmination of an intensive social design trajectory. Local residents, artist and designer, Coen van Ham, and the Eindhoven City Council came up with the idea. “I’ve designed a new total experience. I did this together with residents, businesses, and the municipality. It increases the city’s attractiveness”, says van Ham.

For now, flower boxes form two routes through the street. After the work’s completed, the road will have a narrow, winding path for all traffic which should slow down cyclists.

Source: Eindhoven Municipality

Translation: Melinda Walraven