Vodafone activates 5G network

Vodafone activated the 5G network in part of Brabant on Tuesday. Within a week, Vodafone customers with a 5G subscription can use this technology.

The Vodafone site‘s published the areas with 5G coverage. In total, the network’s been activated in more than half of the Netherlands.

The 5G network’s arrival led to criticisms on possible health damage due to the released radiation. Although the government contradicts this opinion, some people are still setting the transmission masts on fire. In Brabant, this happened in Nuenen, Oudenbosch, Tilburg, Liessel, and Veldhoven.

According to Vodafone’s spokesperson, Vodafone won’t abandon the work. “On the contrary, we’ve been working on this project for several years. And now we want to make it available to our customers.”

Source: Omroep Brabant

Translator: Shufei