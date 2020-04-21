Students cheer up the elderly

Students from the Eindhoven Student Corps (ESC) have delivered bunches of tulips to 375 elderly people. The action was set up in cooperation with volunteer initiative, gewoonmensen.nl.

The students, however, are bringing the seniors more than just a bunch of flowers. The tulips come with a personal card. This not only contains a message wishing the elderly to stay strong. The cards also include the student’s telephone number, so the elderly can contact them if they feel the need.

The students from Eindhoven were inspired by a similar action of fellow students from Delft. They delivered 750 tulips to the elderly at the beginning of April. “We saw this action yielded a lot. This small gesture became a beautiful moment for a lot of elderly people. For many of them, it also brought the opportunity to find someone to talk to,” says Hidde Fokkelman, president of ESC enthusiastically. “For us, it was a logical choice to take up this initiative and to roll it out in Eindhoven.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta